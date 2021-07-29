Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Local trains are known as the lifeline of Mumbai as thousands of passengers commute from one place to another daily on the Mumbai local. When the pandemic started in March 2020, the local train services were suspended for the general public, however, later the services restored when the cases recided. The local train services in Mumbai were again suspended during the second wave of Covid-19.



But now, according to Maharashtra state cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh, people who have received both doses of Covid-19 jabs can travel in the Mumbai local train without any hindrance. Aslam Shaikh said that this decision will be taken in a day or two.



“As a minister, I am also of the view that person whose two doses are completed should be allowed to travel in Mumbai local, we have also informed Chief Minister about this. After studying the report by the task force, a decision on Mumbai local will be taken in next two to three days," the guardian minister was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.



He further added, that recently during one of the cabinet meetings, a detailed discussion took place for re-opening the local trains as well as BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for people who are fully vaccinated.



After the number of cases were gradually declining in the first wave, the Maharashtra government had allowed the general people to commute through the local trains during a specific time period. Timings in which general people can commute were the non-peak hours, excluding 9 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm.



Due to the restrictions over traveling through the local trains, people faced a lot of problems. While on the other hand, passenger associations had threatened to raise their voice and protest against the ban of local trains and will not even cast their votes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen