Two people were killed and six others were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: At two people were killed while six others were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday morning.

The police informed that the explosion took place around 2.30 am in the chemical factory which is located around 70 kms from Mumbai at Dheku in Sajgaon industrial area in Khopoli.

The cause of the explosion is not known yet, said the police while adding that the injured people have been shifted to civic-run hospital in Khopoli.

This comes a day after a similar incident claimed the lives of 12 people in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The blast, which took place at a cotton mill on the Pirana-Piplaj road in Ahmedabad, was caused by a chemical reaction, said the police, adding that 12 people were killed in the incident.

"We have recovered bodies of 12 victims from the pile of rubble at the site and rescued 10 others. One person is still believed to be buried under the debris and our men are still searching. The blast occurred in the part of Sahil Enterprises and badly affected the adjoining factory of Kanika Sarees. Almost all of the affected persons are employees of Kanika Sarees. As far I know, Sahil Enterprises did not have any kind of NOC from the fire department," Mehernosh Dastoor, Chief Fire Officer of AMC, told news agency IANS.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief and said that he was 'anguished' by the loss of lives at Ahmedabad mill blast.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma