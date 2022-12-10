Maha-K'taka Border Row: Bommai Speaks To Amit Shah; Centre To Call Meet Of Both CMs Next Week

KARNATAKA Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the ongoing border dispute with Maharashtra. CM Bommai detailed the latest developments on the raging border dispute with Maharashtra. Now, Amit Shah is likely to call a meeting of the Chief Ministers of both states next week. Karnataka CM also indicated that the state government is likely to convene an all-party meeting soon to discuss the border dispute issue.

"I have asked a delegation of our MPs to meet (Amit Shah) on Monday. I have also spoken to Shah. He said that he will send information and in two to three days he will be calling me and the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Most probably, that meeting will take place on December 14 or 15," Bommai said.

Latest Developments from Big Story:

1. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today apprised Home Minister Amit Shah about the raging border issue between Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Home Minister is likely to convene a meeting of chief ministers of both states.

2. A delegation of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and discussed what they claim to be incendiary comments coming from leaders in Karnataka. Tensions have been rising in the Belagavi area between Karnataka and Maharashtra and have even resulted in violence.

3. Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also met Amit Shah after speaking on phone with Basavraj Bommai.

4. The border row had intensified earlier this week, with vehicles from the Maharashtra side being targeted and leaders from both states making comments on the issue. Activists from Karnataka and Maharashtra have been detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in the border district of Belagavi.

5. The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.

6. There are 814 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka. Maharashtra also claims them. Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

7. To make its claim over the area stronger, Karnataka has even built the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature in Bengaluru. As an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of the state, a legislative session is held there annually.

8. Belagavi historically has been a part of the Kannada region and has seen many Kannadiga dynasties ruling over it. The 18th century saw the expansion of the Maratha empire under the Peshwa and a large chunk of the Karnataka region became a part of the empire.

9. After the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines, Maharashtra leader Senapati Bapat sat on a hunger strike demanding the central government resolve this border dispute. Following this, in 1966, the Mahajan Commission was formed to look into the matter.

10. In 2014, then Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah renamed Belgaum as Belagavi, which was seen as an effort by the state to cut Belagavi’s historic roots to Marathi culture. The first incident of violence between Karnataka and Maharashtra over this issue occurred in 1956.