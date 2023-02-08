Maharashtra Journalist Murdered After Writing On Ratnagiri Refinery, Villagers Allege Killer Had Pics With PM, CM

MAHARASHTRA Police, on Wednesday, charged a man accused and arrested for allegedly killing a journalist by mowing him down with a car in Ratnagiri district of the state. The journalist, identified as Shashikant Warishe, had written about the proposed Ratnagiri Refinery Project, which a local land dealer Pandharinath Amberkar supported.

Multiple media organisations had demanded the police to probe the death of Warishe, as he was killed just after writing a piece critical of Amberkar, who had threatened villagers opposing the petroleum refinery in Barsu. Warishe’s report had quoted villagers saying that Amberkar is a criminal who had been seen in a photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister, according to a report by News Laundry.

Also Watch:

Warishe, who succumbed to his injuries in a Kolhapur hospital, used to work for Mahanagri Times as a scribe. He is survived by his mother, wife, and a 19-year old son.

Amberkar had allegedly used his car to mow down the scribe’s bike at a petrol pump on Monday, news agency PTI quoted media organisations as saying.

Amberkar was charged by the police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including - section 304 (Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder) and section 302 (Punishment for murder). The police had detained Amberkar from Rajapur and kept in police custody till February 13.

Investigation is on in the case to determine the exact motive, police officials informed.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Patrakar Parishad, earlier met Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, to seek a fair probe into the death of Warishe.

The proposed Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemical project was earlier supposed to be built at the Nanar village in the district in Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region. However, the project was scrapped, in 2019, by the Shiv Sena-led government which was then in alliance with the BJP. The project was scrapped just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A Union Minister had hinted at the prospect of reviving the project last year. He had claimed that if built the 60-million metric tonne per annum oil refinery will be the biggest plant of its kind in the world, according to the PTI report.

(With agency inputs)