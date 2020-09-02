It is reported that there were many fail attempts to get an ambulance.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk| In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old Pune-based journalist died on Wednesday due to alleged delay in ambulance services. He did not get a cardiac ambulance from the city's Jumbo COVID Centre to go to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after his oxygen level dropped.

The journalist is identified as Pandurang Raykar. The NCP MP Supriya Sule also condoled the death of the young journalist. She writes in her post, "Pandurang Raykar, a young journalist from Pune, passed away. We all share the grief of the family after the devastating incident. A heartfelt tribute."

The journalist Pandurang Raykar suffered from cold and fever on August 20 and after that he went to hospital for his treatment. On August 27, he tested for novel coronavirus and was found Covid19 negative.

Raykar went to his village the next day in Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district. He fell ill at his village, his antigen test also came positive.



On August 30, he got back to Pune by ambulance for treatment. He was admitted to the Jumbo Hospital's ICU, his condition got deteriorated and on Tuesday, his oxygen level dropped to 78 and he needed a cardiac ambulance to transfer him to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital which was at a distance of 7 km from the Jumbo COVID Centre.

I am sad to know about death of young journalist pandurang raykar. Will Thackeray Sarkar stop all STUNTS & work to fight against COVID. No Ambulance, No Hospitals, Shortage of Medicines Remdesivir & Tosilizumab & High Hospital Bills, High Fatality @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 2, 2020

It is reported that there were many fail attempts to get an ambulance. An ambulance didn't have a ventilator, another didn't have a doctor.

Finally, an ambulance reached at 5.30 AM but unfortunately Raykar passed away.

Pandurang Raykar's family has alleged there was lack of care at COVID centre. His sister said, "There's chaos, doctors aren't trained. They made centres worth crores but couldn't arrange cardiac ambulance to shift him, that's why he died."

Deputy Chief Minister and Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered a probe into the matter, reported TV9 Marathi.

