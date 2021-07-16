Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the chopper belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation in Maharashtra, adding that an investigation has been ordered.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: One person was killed while another one was injured after a helicopter crashed on Friday in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. The police said that the crash took place near the Wardi village in Jalgaon's Chopda area at around 5.15 pm.

"One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries," news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying. "One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter".

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the chopper belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation in Maharashtra, adding that an investigation has been ordered.

"Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor and the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery," Scindia said in a Tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma