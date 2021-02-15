The police said that those injured in the accident have been admitted to a local hospital and an investigation has been launched.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: At least 16 people -- all labourers -- were killed while five others sustained serious injuries after a truck overturned near the Kingaon village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Monday.

In a statement, the Maharashtra Police said that deceased belonged to Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver districts and died on the spot after the papaya-laden truck overturned near a temple at the Kingaon village.

The police said that those injured in the accident have been admitted to a local hospital and an investigation has been launched.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in Jalgon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the incident.

On Sunday, a similar incident took place in Andhra Pradesh where 13 people were killed after a bus collided with a truck near the Madarpur village in the Kurnool district. The police said that the bus was travelling from Madanapalle village to Rajasthan Ajmer when the mishap took place.

Providing details of the mishap, the Andhra Pradesh Police said that the driver of the bus lost control hit the truck that was coming from the opposite direction, adding that four people were injured in the incident.

"The accident might have been be due to over speeding of the mini bus or its driver might have been drowsy. Fourteen people died on the spot and another four (injured) were shifted to hospital. One of the children is said to be in a critical condition," the police.

Following the incident, PM Modi and Chief Minister Jagan Reddy expressed their sorrow over the loss of lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia for the kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

