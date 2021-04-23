However, the firefighters from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation put out the fire within an hour. The injured are shifted to a nearby hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, at least 13 COVID-19 patients died in the wee hours of Friday after a massive fire broke out in Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Maharashtra's Virar in Palghar district. According to the police, the blaze started in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital at around 3 am.

Maharashtra | 13 people have died in a fire that broke out at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar, early morning today pic.twitter.com/DoySNt4CSQ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

According to District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam, as quoted by news agency PTI, the fire was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit (ICU), where around 16 patients were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. However, the firefighters from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation put out the fire within an hour. The injured are shifted to a nearby hospital.

More details awaited.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan