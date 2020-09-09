Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has reportedly received two more threat calls, allegedly over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actor Kangana Ranaut.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has reportedly received two more threat calls, allegedly over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actor Kangana Ranaut. One of the fresh threat calls was reportedly from Himachal Pradesh and is believed to have been made by actor Kangana Ranaut’s fans, news agency Times reported. Deshmukh had received three calls in the last three days; one of them was made to his office in Nagpur.

Ranaut, who is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), belongs to Himachal Pradesh.

"The minister received five or so calls from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. He received two more calls at around 6 am on Wednesday," the sources told news agency PTI.

"One of the callers identified himself as Mrutyunjay Garg," they said.

Earlier also, an anonymous caller reportedly called Mr Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a minister said on Monday.

Ms Ranaut recently also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from her home state Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

Mr Deshmukh last week said those who think Maharashtra or Mumbai is not safe for them have no right to live in the state.

On Monday, he expressed surprise over the Centre's decision to provide 'Y-plus' security to Kangana Ranaut, who, he said, had "insulted" Mumbai and Maharashtra with her remarks.

The state home minister has also said the Mumbai Police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Kangana Ranaut took drugs.

(with PTI inputs)

