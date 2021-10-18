Mumabai | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Monday (October 18) further eased the COVID-19 restrictions and decided to extend the timings of shops and restaurants in the state to 10 pm. At present, restaurants are allowed to operate between 7 am and 10 pm with 50% of their seating capacity. Along with this, the state has also decided to open amusement parks from October 22. However, water rides in amusement parks will remain suspended for now. The decision comes after the state witnessed a steep dip in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“After meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd Oct, amusement parks can be operated except water rides,” said Maharashtra CMO.

The issue of vaccination to children was also discussed in the meeting during which the CM instructed the health department to be in touch with the Central government to keep the stock of the vaccination for children ready.

"The issue of vaccination to children was also discussed in the meeting. CM instructed the Health Department to be in touch with the Central government to keep the stock of the vaccination for children ready," added the CMO.

The Maharashtra government last week issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums and drama theaters, allowing them to operate at half of the total capacity Social distancing and other COVID-19 related norms must be followed, said the guidelines.

Spectators must have been vaccinated or their health status on the Aarogya Setu app must show as safe, according to the SOPs. In addition, the air-conditioning in cinema halls should be set at temperatures between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and humidity levels between 40 to 70 percent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (October 17), taking the state's infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789. 2,680 patients recuperated during the day, which took the recovery count to 64,19,678.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan