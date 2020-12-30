The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31 in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31 in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. With a caseload of over 19 lakh, Maharashtra is one of the five states and Union Territories that account for 60 per cent of total active coronavirus cases in the country.

"Whereas the state government is satisfied that the state of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus, and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the Government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions, of The Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state of Maharashtra further till 31st January, 2021," read an order by the Maharashtra government, as reported by news agency ANI.

The state reported 3018 new cases of coronavirus through Tuesday, while 68 people succumbed to the infection. The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.54 per cent.

The government has also issued an advisory, asking citizens to celebrate New Year within the confines of their home. The advisory asked people not to gather at sea shores, gardens and on roads in large numbers, and maintain social distancing in public places. Citizens above 60 and children below 10 years of age are advised to refrain from stepping out of their house. Citizens are also asked to follow COVID-19 protocols at religious places.

Maharashtra has already a seven-hour-long night curfew in place in the jurisdiction of 27 Municipal Corporations until January 5. The night curfew was imposed amidst concerns over the new strain of the virus found in the United Kingdom.

