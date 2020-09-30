New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid mounting pressure from ally Congress, Maharashtra government has cancelled its order to implement new farm laws ordinances. The development comes after Congress threatened to boycott the state cabinet meet on WednesdayNotably, the state had implemented the contentious farm Ordinances way back in August even before the bills on it were passed by Parliament. The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, of June 5, 2020.

Earlier on Monday, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had directed party governments in different states to "explore" and pass laws to "override" or negate the newly enacted central farm laws.

"The Congress President has asked party-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their respective states under Article 254(2) of the Constitution, which allows the state legislatures to pass laws to override central laws that then go for President's assent." Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Despite the MVA allies Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress strongly opposing the new laws, the state government had gone ahead even before the Centre issued any rules, guidelines or framework on these Ordinances and six weeks before the bills were cleared by Parliament amid a ruckus.

When contacted, Soni confirmed issuing the notification, but declined to comment further in view of the political fracas on it currently, which willy nilly makes Maharashtra the first state in the country to implement the new laws.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP President Sharad Pawar had welcomed the Punjab-based SAD’s decision to quit the NDA and stand “firmly behind the farmers”, though the story in their own backyard Maharashtra was murky.





