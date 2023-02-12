Maharashtra Govt Announces Aid Of Rs 25 Lakh, Govt Job For Son Of Murdered Journalist; SIT Probe Initiated

THE MAHARASHTRA government on Sunday announced that it would provide financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the family of journalist Shashikant Warishe, who was hit and killed by an SUV in the Ratnagiri district which was allegedly driven by a land dealer.

The government also promises to provide a permanent job to the son of the deceased journalist, Ratnagiri district guardian minister Uday Samant said.

“A financial aid of Rs 25 lakh will be provided to journalist Warishe's family. Rs 10 lakh will be given from the chief minister's relief fund and Rs 15 lakh from other sources," Samant was quoted as saying by PTI while he was talking to reporters.

Samant also said that many journalist organisations had asked the government to help Warishe's family, which also includes his grandmother and son.

48-year-old Shashikant Warishe was mowed down by an SUV in the Ratnagiri district of the state. Warishe had written about the proposed Ratnagiri Refinery Project, which a local land dealer Pandharinath Amberkar supported.

Several media organisations had demanded the police for investigating the death of Warishe, as he was killed just after writing a piece critical of Amberkar, who had threatened villagers opposing the petroleum refinery in Barsu.

The article Warishe wrote against Amberkar appeared in a local Marathi newspaper on the morning of the same day when the incident took place.

However, Amberkar has recently been arrested for murder and accused of threatening any person who opposed land acquisition for a proposed refinery in the area.

An investigation into the alleged murder has already been ordered by the Maharashtra government by a special investigation team (SIT).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had earlier demanded the state government to provide Warishe's family with an aid of Rs 50 lakh.

