Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari Apologises After His Remarks Spark 'Gujarati-Marathi' Row

Governor BS Koshyari apologised for his "Gujaratis-Rajasthanis" remark on Monday after facing backlash from major parties. Governor's remark on Gujaratis and Rajasthanis turned into a row and made him issue an official apology.

"If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country," the Maharashtra government had said.

On Monday, in his apology in Marathi, Maharashtra Governor said that he is confident that the people of Maharashtra will display their large heart and forgive him for his recent remarks adding that he may have committed a mistake while speaking about the contribution of some members of society during his speech.

He also said that his comments were misconstrued and added that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".

Meanwhile, after taking cognizance of his remarks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that these were the Governor's personal comments and that he did not support them.

Earlier, Shiv Sena President Thackeray had demanded an apology from Mr Koshyari accusing him of "dividing Hindus living peacefully" in Mumbai and Thane.

"The Marathi man is getting insulted," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said adding to the stinging criticism that Mr Koshyari received from all quarters.