New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, at least 4 patients died at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane during the wee hours of Wednesday after a massive broke out inside the hospital premises. The incident took place on the first floor of the Prime Criticare Hospital in the Kausa area in Mumbra locality near Thane district.

However, there was no COVID-19 patient admitted to the hospital and the deaths took place while shifting the patients from the site to other hospitals. According to officials, three fire engines and five ambulances were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been extinguished within two hours.

Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines & one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QR4NNYZd8Y — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Twenty patients including six in the intensive care unit were evacuated from the hospital during the incident out of which four patients lost their lives. Local MLA and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad as quoted by PTI said that at least four persons were roasted alive in the fire that destroyed the first floor of the hospital.

He also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was informed of the tragedy and he announced that the family of each deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh while those injured will get Rs 1 lakh each as ex-gratia.

Awhad said that the CM has also ordered that a high-level enquiry committee should be constituted to probe into the cause of the fire. The committee will comprise officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation and also the police and medical officials.

The incident came days after fifteen COVID-19 patients died after a massive fire broke out at the intensive care unit of Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the adjoining Palghar district on April 23. According to the hospital, there were 90 patients in the facility, 18 of them in the ICU, when the fire broke out due to a blast in the AC unit. The dead include five women and eight men and five patients were rescued and shifted to other hospitals in the area.

