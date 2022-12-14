Maharashtra Forms 13-Member Panel To Resolve Grievances Of Families Of Inter-Faith Couples

Many people in Maharashtra were enraged after the Shraddha Walkar case had come to light. Now the MH government has come up with a panel to look into such issues.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has formed a 13-member panel to help families of couples who marry outside their caste or religion. The inter-caste and inter-faith marriage-family coordination committee is tasked with overseeing the grievances of family members of such couples, only upon receiving a formal complaint from them.

The panel will be headed by the Minister for State Women and Child Development - Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The government has also informed that they will soon release a helpline number to help resolve issues between parents and children arising from such marriages.

"We do not want children to be cut off from their families even after they are married to someone against their parents’ wish. This panel has been set up to make sure there are no cases like Shraddha Walker in future," Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who will head the panel, said.

In May this year, a Maharashtrian woman - Shraddha Walker - was killed by her live-in boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area. Aaftab had chopped her body into 35 pieces and kept them in his refrigerator for three weeks before dumping them in a jungle area in Delhi.

It was reported by the media that the BJP is considering bringing an anti-conversion law in the western state. Several Party leaders had been demanding stricter laws to prevent the so-called ‘love Jihad’ from happening.

Many in the right-wing eco-system in the nation claim that men from minority communities are trying to convert Hindu women by marrying them. It has been a constant issue in the state for years now and the Shraddha Walkar case fanned the fire again. Shraddha hails from Vasai town and had moved to Delhi with her partner. This soon became an emotive issue in the state and led to widespread outrage as the narrative of ‘Love Jihad’ started doing the rounds again.