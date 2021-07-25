The continuous rains in Maharashtra have brought rail, road and air services in the state to a standstill. The Konkan railway stretch remains the worst-hit railway line in Maharashtra as most of the tracks have been submerged due to the incessant rains.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The extremely heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, leading to floods in several districts of the state. So far, more than 130 people have lost their lives while several still remain missing.

The continuous rains in Maharashtra have brought rail, road and air services in the state to a standstill. The Konkan railway stretch remains the worst-hit railway line in Maharashtra as most of the tracks have been submerged due to the incessant rains. This has also led to disruptions in the rescue operation as officials are facing problems to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

Petrifying visuals have been circulating on social media in which people could be seen evacuating their houses.

Amid this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Chiplun on Sunday, which is the worst flood-hit district in the state. Thackeray had a word with the locals of the area and assured them of all help. He said the Maharashtra government will require "central assistance for long-term mitigation measures".

He further said that he will visit the flood-affected areas in western Maharashtra on Monday after which complete data of damages will be prepared.

Earlier, the Thackeray's government had announced ₹ 5 lakh compensation for the kin of those who have lost their lives. It also said that the state government will also bear the treatment expenses of those who are injured.

Meanwhile, NDRF, SDRF, and Armed Forces have already been deployed in the flood-affected areas of Maharashtra to provide aid and assistance.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen