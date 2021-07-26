The official death toll in various rain-related incidents, including floods and landslides, in Maharashtra increased to 149 on Sunday with 36 more bodies lately found in Satara and Raigad districts as rescue operations continued.

Mumbai/Chiplun/Kolhapur | Jagran News Desk: Despite a recorded reduction in the rainfall in last couple of days, the water levels in the reservoirs and water bodies in Maharashtra’s flood affected areas continues to be above danger mark. Major state and national highways remain closed, including NH-4 which connects Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Chennai, with thousands of vehicles stranded on the highway.

The official death toll in various rain-related incidents, including floods and landslides, in Maharashtra increased from 149 on Sunday to 164 on Monday with 15 more bodies lately found as rescue operations continued.

#IndianArmy has stepped up its relief and rescue operation in Sangli, Kohlapur and Ratnagiri



Reports claim that over 2.3 Lakh people have been evacuated from Kolhapur, one of the worst-hit districts in Maharashtra. The district remains cut off from the rest of the states and country and all roads continue to be submerged under water.

The Disaster Relief Teams of Indian Cost Guard have been deployed in the areas rendered unapproachable amid heavy floods in the Chiplun and Mahad districts of the state.

Rescue ops underway in #Maharashtra, #Karnataka, #Goa amid heavy floods; saved 215 people. Approx 100 kgs relief material air dropped. #ICG airfield facilities #Ratnagiri being extended to @IAF_MCC and @indiannavy for relief ops



A total of 875 villages in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune are affected by the torrential rains, an official statement from state secretariat control room says.

“Five relief camps have been set up in flood-hit Chiplun city in Ratnagiri district. 25 teams of the NDRF, four teams of the SDRF, two teams of the Coast Guard, five teams of the Navy and three teams of the Army are conducting the relief and rescue operations," the statement adds.

Separate NDRF-style mechanism for flood-hit districts: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday also advocated for a separate NDRF-style mechanism to be set up in the flood-hit districts in the near future.

“I will not announce anything right now just to gain popularity, only after a comprehensive review of the flood situation in the state will the compensation be announced, as well as what and how much help can be sought from the Center,” said Thackeray.



Prevent spread of contamination-related disease: Maha Health Minister to officials

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday instructed the top officials to the state to take measures for prevention of disease caused by contamination amid floods. The Health Minister gave detailed instructions to prevent the outbreak of diseases caused by contaminated water and instructed the officials to use bleaching powder, chlorine tablets and chlorine liquid for purification of wells in flooded areas.

Meanwhile, the Monday rain forecast by Indian Metereological Department (IMD) predicts a respite in rainfall for third straight day in a row in Maharashtra. Rain is predicted at isolated places in the state, accompanied by strong winds.

