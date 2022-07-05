Maharashtra Floods: CM Shinde Holds Meet As Life Comes To Standstill Amid Heavy Rains | 10 Points



The continous rainfall in Maharashtra have severely battered the lives of people in the state, leading to floods and landslides in many parts of the state. However, people of Maharashtra are unlikely to get a breather anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next four days.

The IMD has also warned people of flood possibilities in the areas near ghats and landslides possibilities in the area that have loose soil. " Inundation is possible in areas that will see heavy to very heavy. Floods are possible in ghat areas & landslides in areas that have loose soil. Traffic woes may also rise. We have to be careful," said IMD.

Mumbai | Inundation is possible in areas that will see heavy to very heavy. Floods are possible in ghat areas & landslides in areas that have loose soil. Traffic woes may also rise. We have to be careful: Jayant Sarkar, IMD pic.twitter.com/4ze0JfOu1t — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

HERE ARE 10 IMPORTANT UPDATES ABOUT MAHARARSHTRA RAINS:

1. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the officials to monitor the situation and keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads ready, the Chief Minister's CMO office said on Tuesday.

2. He has also directed citizens to inform about the flood situation and make arrangements at appropriate places for evacuation, particularly in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur districts.

3. This came after the IMD issued an 'orange alert' for the south Konkan region and Goa and a 'yellow alert' for north Konkan, north-central and south-central Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions.

4. The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rains for the next few days in the state including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani, and several other regions in the state.

5. Till now, Mumbai received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday while Thane received 146 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

6. Landslide was reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai on Tuesday amid the heavy rainfall. "A landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot. No casualties reported so far," said Mumbai Fire Brigade.

7. Andheri subway has been closed due to waterlogging.

8. According to an official statement, the Kundalika river in Raigad district, situated near Mumbai, has crossed the danger mark. Several other rivers including Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Garhi are slightly below the warning level.

9. A mud house in Palghar district collapsed on Monday following the intense rainfall. According to the district administration, the residents rushed out after seeing cracks in the house. It collapsed soon after that.

10. Regions of the two districts, Thane, and Palghar reported flooding due to the heavy rainfall. Several people were shifted to safer places, an official statement said.

(With agency inputs)