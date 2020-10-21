Shortly after the accident took place, police officials and locals rushed to the spot for rescue operations. According to the police officials, the injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital in Visarwadi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a speeding bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district in the wee hours of Wednesday killing at least 5 people and injuring almost 34. The gruesome incident took place near Kondaibari ghat at around 3:15 am when the private bus was travelling to Surat in Gujarat from Malkapur in Maharashtra.

According to the initial information, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after which the bus fell into a 30-feet deep gorge. Shortly after the accident took place, police officials and locals rushed to the spot for rescue operations. According to the police officials, the injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital in Visarwadi.

