New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: What could once again escalate tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, an Indian fisherman from Maharashtra has been allegedly killed by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in a firing incident near an international maritime boundary line in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast, said officials on Sunday, adding that the incident took place on Saturday at around 4 pm.

"A fisherman from Maharashtra, who was on a fishing boat 'Jalpari,' was killed after the PMSA personnel opened fire on him and other crew members on Saturday evening," news agency PTI quoted Sunil Joshi, Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police (SP), as saying.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 8 points:

1. Officials have said that the incident happened on Saturday after the PMSA of Pakistan allegedly opened fire at an Indian boat, carrying seven fishermen.

2. One fisherman, identified as 32-year-old Sridhar Ramesh Chamre, was killed while another one was injured. The injured fisherman is getting treated at a hospital at Okha in Gujarat.

3. Officials have said that the boat was registered at Veraval in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat.

4. A first information report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the incident by the Porbandar district's Navi Bandar police, said officials.

5. Throwing light on the incident, Jayantibhai Rathod, the owner of the fishing boat, said that the deceased fisherman was hit by several bullets when he was in the cabin of the boat.

6. "Three bullets hit him on the chest, following which he died. The captain of the boat was also injured in the indiscriminate firing by the Pakistani personnel," PTI quoted Rathod as saying.

7. The central government, meanwhile, has taken cognisance of the incident, said sources quoted by PTI. They said that New Delhi will take up the issue diplomatically with Islamabad.

8. "We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistan side. The matter is under investigation and further details will be shared in due course," PTI quoted government sources as saying.

