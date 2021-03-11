According to preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway at the site.

According to news agency ANI, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident. In the images shared by ANI, plumes of smoke can be seen billowing out of the building where the fire broke out.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Ambernath, Thane. Firefighting operation underway. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/w3fhIAVWRo — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

The blaze erupted around 5.45 am in the unit located in an industrial area of Ambernath town, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Eight fire engines from Ambernath and neighbouring Badlapur town were rushed to the spot, he said. Firefighting is still on, the official said. "No casualty has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is not yet known," he said.

(more details are awaited)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan