New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai's Taloja area. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for rescue operations. As per the prelim reports, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

The incident took place around 12 noon at a chemical company located on plot no 34 of the Taloja industrial estate. According to the fire service department, at least eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse flames. The fire fighting operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan