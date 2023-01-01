1 Dead, Several Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Maharashtra's Nashik

CM Eknath Shinde also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured victims and added that the rescue operation is still undergoing.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Sun, 01 Jan 2023 04:40 PM IST
Minute Read
1 Dead, Several Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Maharashtra's Nashik
Fire breaks out in factory in Nashik (Image Credits: ANI)

AT LEAST one person died and more than 14 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in a factory in the Nashak district of Maharashtra on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare  Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar said.

"An explosion occurred in a reactor plant at a poly film factory belonging to the Jindal company. One person has died and more than 14 people injured in the incident admitted to a local hospital. Rescue operation is still underway," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also took to Twitter and informed about the incident adding that rescue operation is still going.

"Some of the workers of the company have been trapped in the severe fire that broke out at Jindal Company located near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district. Rescue and search operations of the fire brigade are still going on. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this accident," wrote Shinde.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.