1 Dead, Several Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Maharashtra's Nashik

AT LEAST one person died and more than 14 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in a factory in the Nashak district of Maharashtra on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar said.

"An explosion occurred in a reactor plant at a poly film factory belonging to the Jindal company. One person has died and more than 14 people injured in the incident admitted to a local hospital. Rescue operation is still underway," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Nashik | An explosion occurred in a reactor plant at a poly film factory belonging to the Jindal company. One person has died & more than 14 people injured in the incident admitted to a local hospital. Rescue operation is still underway: Union MoS Health, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar pic.twitter.com/fWEWip61Eu — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Reportedly, the fire broke out in a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also took to Twitter and informed about the incident adding that rescue operation is still going.

"Some of the workers of the company have been trapped in the severe fire that broke out at Jindal Company located near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district. Rescue and search operations of the fire brigade are still going on. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this accident," wrote Shinde.