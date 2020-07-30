While there is a ban by the state government over holding large public gatherings, wedding gatherings with up to 50 guests, and along with holding funeral possessions with up to 20 people will be allowed during this lockdown.

New Delhi | Jagran news Desk: As Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by COVID-19, The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till August 31 in a view of growing number of cases. Under its Mission Begin Again plan, the state government’s decision comes just as Maharashtra crossed the 4-lakh mark of coronavirus cases since the outbreak.

The state government had last month extended the lockdown till July 31 due to the growing number of cases. The order by the Maharashtra government came after the Union government announced set guidelines for Unlock 3.0. It also stated certain relaxations and phase-wise opening in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. See what activities are allowed and what are not permitted in the state:

While wearing a mask and following social distancing norms is mandatory outside, the movement of certain activities are allowed between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5.

See what’s allowed:

Malls and market complexes without cinema halls

Food courts and restaurants, permitted with home delivery

Barber shops, salons, spas

Liquor shops, if permitted for home delivery

All non-essential shops

Outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses

Outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkham

Unrestricted movement allowed for attending workplace

What’s not allowed

Movement of people for non-essential activities like Shopping to be restricted within neighbourhood area

neighbourhood area Swimming pools

Public gatherings and congregations

While there is a ban by the state government over holding large public gatherings, wedding gatherings with up to 50 guests, and along with holding funeral possessions with up to 20 people will be allowed during this lockdown. Wearing masks is compulsory while using the public transport system according to the new order.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the 4-lakh mark, recording a total of 9,211 new infections in the last 24 hours. The tally of total number of recovered patients in Maharashtra stand at 2,39,755 while 1,46,129 number of cases remain active. The state’s death tally is recorded at 14,463 with a 3.61% fatality rate.

Posted By: Simran Babbar