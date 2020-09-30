New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Government has extended the covid-induced lockdown till October 31 with fresh relaxations. Under the revised guidelines, the state government has permitted dine-in services in restaurants to resume operations at 50% capacity from October 5. Mumbai's famous dabbawala have also been granted permission to resume travel in local trains. Local trains in Pune have bee allowed to resume operations. Railway authorities have also been directed to increase frequency of trains in the MMR region.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha