Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Journalist Shashikant Warishe's Murder

DAYS after the death of journalist Shashikant Warise, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a senior officer to investigate the case. Warise was murdered in Ratnagiri in a road accident on February 6.

He was murdered after his report was published against the proposed Nanar refinery in Ratnagiri.

According to the police, Warishe was standing near a petrol pump on the Rajapur highway when the accused allegedly ran him over with his car. The vehicle reportedly dragged Warish for several meters under the wheels before coming to a halt.

"When people rushed to help, the accused fled from the spot and Varishe was lying unconscious on the road. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning," he added.

According to the official statement from the office of the Deputy CM, a senior police officer will head the SIT.

Warishe recently carried a report describing Amberkar as a "criminal" and highlighted photographs where he is seen in the same frame as the Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

Amberkar is a leader of the local land mafia and is known to threaten and harass those who resist any land acquisition on behalf of the upcoming refinery.

"Police said that as soon as we came to know about the incident, we swung into action and by late evening traced the accused and arrested him. We produced him in the court on Tuesday morning," he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Mumbai Press Club has demanded an order for a "wide-ranging" investigation into the murder of the journalist.

"Though the local police have arrested the assassin Ambekar, there is a need for the Maharashtra Government to order a wide-ranging probe into the murder. This must include investigating a possible conspiracy, which may involve corporate elements, to strangle the local opposition to the refinery," a statement by the club said.

"The Mumbai Press Club demands that the killing be probed from all angles and that Pandarinath Ambekar, as well as those who have possibly conspired with him to carry out the killing, be brought to book. The Club also demands that Warishe's family be provided with protection during the investigation period and fair compensation for the murder of the breadwinner," it further said.

(With Inputs from ANI)