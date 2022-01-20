New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Deaths are significantly less in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in comparison to the second wave, and the current surge is not witnessing an increase in severe illness or death following high vaccination uptake, the government said on Thursday. It said that 94 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines have remained beneficial in India. Deaths have considerably reduced due to vaccinations. In this third surge of COVID19, we are currently not witnessing severe illness and deaths due to high vaccination uptake", IDMR DG Balram Bhargava said.

The government further said that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'States of Concern' in the country and Central health teams have been sent to these States and are continuously reviewing the situation. It also said that Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9 per cent to approx 18.4 per cent in 4 weeks.

"Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'States of Concern'. We have sent Central health teams to these States and are continuously reviewing the situation", Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said.

For the 15-18 years age group, the government said 52 per cent have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine. "As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination. We will take a decision on the basis of scientific data", Bhushan said.

Eleven states and union territories have more than 50,000 active COVID-19 cases and 515 districts are reporting a weekly case positivity of over five per cent, the government said.

On the Covid situation in Delhi, it said bed occupancy or hospitalisation is significantly lower in the third Covid wave as compared to the second wave. In Delhi, upper respiratory tract infection is a common symptom among those in 11-18 years, while around 99 per cent of adult Covid patients have common symptoms of fever, cough, irritation in the throat, the government said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan