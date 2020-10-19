New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid massive outrage in Maharashtra over the killing of four siblings at a village in Jalgaon’s Raver taluka, police have reportedly added sexual assault charges based on circumstantial and scientific evidence. The four kids aged between six to thirteen were hacked to death allegedly by axe on Thursday when their parents had gone to Madhya Pradesh for the funeral of a family member. All four kids were found in a pool of blood on Friday morning.

"Police are yet to make any arrests. However, they have added rape charges to the murder case, based on circumstantial and scientific evidence," NDTV reported quoting sources.

Meanwhile, police have detained a few suspects but they are yet to make any arrest. Speaking with reporters Inspector General of Police Pratap Dighavkar said, "We are verifying the evidence. Our investigation is progressing well. We should be able to make arrests soon."

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha