Maharashtra Crisis: Rebel Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Takes Power Battle To Supreme Court | 10 Points

The power tussle between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena dissident Eknath Shinde intensified when Rebel Sena leader Shinde on Sunday moved to the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker against 16 rebel legislators. Now, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea on Monday.

Here are the Top 10 developments from Maharashtra Crisis:

-Amid political crisis, Uday Samant, Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education has joined Eknath Shinde faction at Guwahati. He is the 8th minister to join the Shinde camp on Sunday.

-"CM Uddhav Thackeray didn't hold a meeting in 2.5 yrs with those Shiv Sena MLAs who lost Assembly polls in 2019. On contrary, state's Deputy CM gave funds to NCP candidates who lost 2019 Assembly elections" said rebel MLA Bharatshet Gogawale in video tweeted by Eknath Shinde.

-Our party's full support is with CM Uddhav Thackeray...I have come to Delhi to join Yashwant Sinha for his nomination tomorrow for the Presidential election says NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

-Shiv Sena leader & Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said that Shiv Sena's doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party.

#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis | Rebel leader Eknath Shinde's supporters burnt an effigy of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Thane district, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/L4aU5Dpwf3 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

-Maharashtra Police is on alert and geared up to deal with any law and order issue which, (if at all ) arises. Prohibitory orders are in force in various parts of the State after Rebel leader Eknath Shinde's supporters burnt an effigy of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Thane district.

-Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray claimed that Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray had offered the CM's post on a platter to his cabinet colleague Eknath Shinde on May 20."However, at that time, Shinde had dilly-dallied, was evasive and did not give a proper response... I had heard of some murky goings-on... Exactly a month later on June 20, Shinde and his group started the rebellion in the party," he added.

-Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to the state Director General of Police (DGP) to provide security to the MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp and their families on an immediate basis.

-Sena claims that at least 20 MLAs camping with Mr Shinde are in touch with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Some of them are against a merger with the BJP.

-Independent MLA Mahesh Baldi from Uran assembly constituency reached Vidhan Bhavan today and submitted a letter to the office Deputy speaker saying that he cannot disqualify the 12 MLAs.