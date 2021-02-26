New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the Yavatmal district administration on Friday announced a curfew in the district from Saturday 5 pm till Monday 9 am. However, essential services across the district will continue during the curfew.

"Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday, essential services will continue during this curfew", M Devender Singh, Collector, Yavatmal said, as reported by news agency ANI.

This comes on a day when Maharashtra recorded over 8,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, which pushed its overall infection count to 21,29,821. The state reported 8,702 cases on Thursday, while this number was 8,807 on Wednesday. With 56 deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count went up to 51,993.

A total of 3,744 patients were discharged during the day after recovery, which took the count of such persons to 20,12,367. The number of active cases is now 64,260, the official said. Since Wednesday, Mumbai, Akola, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik divisions have been witnessing a spike in single-day infection count.

Meanwhile, some other parts of the state have started reimposing COVID-19 restrictions in wake of the spike in cases. While a week-long lockdown has been imposed in Amravati, educational institutions in Jalna have been ordered to remain shut till March 31. In Parbhani, travel restrictions and the closure of religious places are among the measures taken to curb the spread of the virus.

The Akola division, which consists of Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim and Akola districts, has emerged as the new COVID-19 epicentre in Maharashtra. Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also imposed fresh COVID-19 restrictions. As per the new rules, if five or more COVID-19 patients are found in a building, it will be sealed. BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said stamps will be put on the back of the hands of patients staying in home quarantine.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan