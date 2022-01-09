The Maharashtra government on Sunday relaxed the COVID-19 curbs that were imposed a day earlier, allowing beauty salons and gyms to operate at 50 per cent capacity. However, the state government said that only people fully vaccinated against the deadly pathogen would be allowed to use enter gyms and salons.

On Saturday night, the state government had imposed strict curbs across Maharashtra, ordering the closure of all swimming pools, spas, wellness centres, schools and colleges amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

A night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am was also imposed and government offices were directed to opt for work from home and working hours should be staggered if work from office is required.

Gatherings at marriages and social, religious, cultural or political gatherings was also capped at 50. In funerals and last rites, only 20 people can be present, the fresh guidelines said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma