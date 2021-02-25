New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking development, at least 229 students and 3 staffers tested positive for the coronavirus in a hostel in Maharashtra's Washim. A total of 327 students from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, Akola reside in this hostel. After the students tested positive, the hostel premises have been declared as a containment zone.

Washim grabbed headlines earlier this week when thousands gathered near a temple on Tuesday. The crowd gathered after Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, whose name has been linked by the opposition to the death of a woman visited the shrine.

The coronavirus is showing a concentrated spurt in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and the infection is slowly getting transmitted to other places like Pune and Mumbai, a senior state health official has said. If not controlled, it can spread to other states in the country.

This comes on a day when Maharashtra witnessed a significant rise in the cases of the deadly pathogen and recorded nearly 9,000 new cases after nearly four months. The state reported 8,807 cases on Wednesday, taking its total infection count to 21,21,119. It had reported 8,142 cases on October 21 last year, after which the numbers had declined.

Since February 10, the graph of new cases began to climb again. The state had recorded 6,112 infections on February 19, 6,281 on February 20 and 6,971 on February 21. On February 22 and 23, the state had reported 5,210 and 6,218 cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 1,167 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months, on Wednesday. The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities. On Tuesday, the city had reported 643 new cases and three fatalities.

On October 28, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen. Wednesday was also the first time this year when new cases were in four digits. Earlier, the city had reported 1,074 cases on December 27, 2020, after which the daily increase had been in three digits and come down to around 300.

