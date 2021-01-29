Coronavirus-induced lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till February 28, the state government said in its order on Friday.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Citing the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and The Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Friday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till February 28.

The Maharashtra government in its order said that it is satisfied with the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic but is extending the restriction "to prevent and contain the spread of the virus". Issuing the guidelines, the state government further said that activities that were permitted earlier will continue and will remain in force up to February 28, 2021.

"The guidelines issued vide orders dated 30th September 2020 and 14th October 2020 (extended by order dated 29th October 2020, 27th November 2020 and 29th December 2020) to operationalise MISSION BEGIN AGAIN for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, will remain in force till 28th February 2021 for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the state," the state government's order read.

Though the lockdown has been extended in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray government has allowed several activities to resume in Maharashtra to revive its economy. The state in December last year had also allowed reopening of places of worship. Later, it reopened schools for students of classes 9th to 12th in some parts of the state.

Over 20 lakh affected, nearly 51,000 dead by COVID-19

In Maharashtra, the highly contagious COVID-19 virus has affected 20.18 lakh and claimed nearly 51,000 lives so far, the state Health Department said. According to the data provided by the state Health Department, over 19.23 lakh have recovered from COVID-19 while the active number of cases stands at 43,048.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India by the pandemic. However, the state government has successfully managed to control the spread of the infection. Currently, Maharashtra has a recovery rate of 95.28 per cent and fatality rate of 2.52 per cent respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma