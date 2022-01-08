Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra government on Saturday announced new restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. Starting January 10, no movement in groups of 5 or more people will be allowed from 11pm to 5am. Schools and colleges will remain closed till February 15, 2022.

For individuals travelling into Maharashtra, the proof of double vaccination or mandatory negative RTCPR test report valid from upto 72 hrs of the time of arrival into the state will be needed.

“This shall apply to air, train as well as on road passengers. This will also apply for drivers, cleaners and other support staff that may be travelling,” an official order read.

Private offices have been advised to not have more than 50 per cent of regular attendance. “Only fully vaccinated employees to attend office physically,” the official order read further.

Swimming pools, gyms, spas, wellness centres and beauty salons will also remain closed across Maharashtra.

Only fully vaccinated persons to be allowed in the restaurants and eateries with 50 per cent capacity at a given point of time. Home delivery, however, is allowed on all days.

Only fully vaccinated persons to be allowed in the theatres and cinema halls with 50 per cent capacity at a given point of time.

displayed on a notice board outside establishment for information of all visitors

All competitive exams being held at State level where hall tickets have already been issued and dates of examination have already been notified shall be conducted as notified. All further examinations shall be conducted only after sanction of State Disaster Management Authority.

All competitive exams being held at National level shall be as per the Government of India guidelines. Hall tickets for these exams shall be valid document to prove essential purpose for movement, the official order read.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma