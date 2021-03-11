Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: The BMC has also tightened the norms for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the city and said that a police case will be lodged against the violators of COVID norms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai continued to witness a surge in new coronavirus cases with the financial capital recording over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In wake of the spike in cases in Mumbai, the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation has reportedly said that the lockdown option is open in front of it if the cases continue to rise in the city.

According to a report by News18, quoting Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, the BMC is keeping the lockdown option open if the citizens continue to flout COVID-19 norms in the city and the cases continue to rise.

“As of now, it is not on our plan. But certainly, if the cases go up like this, and if we are not getting equal support from citizens, then we can keep that option open after a detailed review. That decision will be taken at an appropriate time,” Suresh Kakani said.

The BMC has also tightened the norms for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the city and said that a police case will be lodged against the violators of COVID norms. The BMC has also said that it is shifting its focus from slums to the residential building as 90 per cent of new cases in the city have been reported from high-rise residential buildings in the last two-three months.

“Most of the cases are coming from buildings, 90% or more so now. We have shifted our focus from densely populated areas, slums, to buildings. So whoever is enjoying the facility of home quarantine, whether they are following the proper protocol and whether they are following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour — we are trying to ensure that," Kakani said.

"We have roped in the office bearers of housing societies. They can report violations if such cases are reported. We will move them to institutional quarantine, and in some cases, we have also lodged police cases. That option is also open. So stringent measures will definitely help us control the rising cases,” he added.

The report further stated that the BMC is also alarmed as cases are coming from different residential buildings in different areas and not from same clusters. Several political leaders have raised concerns about the overcrowding in pubs and nightclubs in the city.

“Most of the cases are coming from buildings. They are sparingly distributed. It’s not that 10 cases are coming from one building. The spread is in various buildings,” he said, adding “We have targeted pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, cinema theatres, shopping malls. All places where footfall is more, if we come across persons not following Covid appropriate behaviour, we will penalise them, punish them and in exceptional cases, also lodge police cases against the defaulters”.

Meanwhile, India registered its highest single-day spike in new coronavirus case since December 2020. The country, during the last 24 hours recorded 22,854 new COVID-19 cases while 126 people succumebed to the deadly infection. This is the highest single-day spike in the last 76 days. The country last recorded such an increase in daily cases on December 25 when it registered 23,067 infections in a day.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan