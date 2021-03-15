Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: Since the start of February, several areas of Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, have been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will likely announce fresh curbs, including a restricted lockdown, in Mumbai as the city reported its highest single-day spike of nearly 2,000 fresh coronavirus cases this year.

According to a report by News18, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is mulling a micro lockdown and can impose curbs on offices, businesses and temples. The report also claimed that the state government can also restrictions on bars, hotels and restaurants in the city to break the chain of COVID-19.

Since the start of February, several areas of Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, have been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases, forcing the authorities to reimpose night curfews and other curbs.

Thackeray, who has held several meetings with state officials over the COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra, has also expressed concerns and appealed to people to follow necessary protocols to avoid a fresh lockdown in the state.

Last week, the Maharashtra Chief Minister had also bars, hotels and restaurants in Mumbai to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," he had said.

The Union Health Ministry also expressed concerns over the rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and held a meeting with the state officials last week, asking them to ensure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols are followed strictly.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said, as reported by news agency ANI.

