Maharashtra Lockdown: This comes as all legislators during the cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray, pitched for the extension of COVID-19 restrictions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the lockdown like curfew in the state will be extended by another 15 days after the restrictions will get over on April 30. This comes as all legislators during the cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray, pitched for the extension of COVID-19 restrictions. "It (the lockdown) will be extended by 15 days," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

In view of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on April 4 announced a weekend lockdown and restrictions on the movement of people in the night during the weekdays till April 30. The government had also clamped other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in the cases.

Currently, the weekend lockdown is in force from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. The state government later directed groceries, vegetable shops and dairies to remain open only for four hours, between 7 am and 11 am and banned home delivery after 8 pm till May 1.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Tope also said that the third phase of the vaccination drive in India against the COVID-19 might not begin on May 1 because of the unavailability of sufficient doses of vaccines. Tope's remarks on the forthcoming drive wherein people above 18 years will become eligible for immunisation came amid reports that many people in Maharashtra are not getting the doses due to the shortage.

However, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 28 (at 8 am) are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage (0.22 per cent), was 1,53,56,151. It said that 5,00,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days to Maharashtra.

The demand for vaccines is on the rise in Maharashtra which is hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. As of April 27, the state's cumulative caseload stood at 44,10,085 while the count of fatalities was 66,179, while the active caseload climbed up to 6,72,434.

On Wednesday, scores of people in many cities in the state, including Mumbai, couldn't get themselves inoculated due to the shortage of vaccines at various facilities. According to the Maharashtra health department, the state has inoculated a total of 1,53,37,832 people so far, including 25,15,076 in Mumbai alone.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan