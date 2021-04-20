Check out the new guidelines for grocery shop timings and home deliveries rolled out by the Maharashtra government. Read on to know the details below.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As per the new COVID-19 guidelines of the Maharashtra government, all the shops including the stores of essentials goods like grocery, vegetables, etc will only open for 4 hours. The timings for visiting the shops are stated to be from 7 am to 11 am in the morning.

However, paying a visit to the shops may not be allowed but the home delivery from the said shops is permitted from 7 am to 8 pm. These timings can be rescheduled or changed by the local authorities.

Also, there are two more important points in the guidelines which said "The local Disister Management Authorities to include any additional entities/ services as essential under Section (2) of the order dated 13th April, 2021 only after the consent of the State Disaster Management Authority." The list further added, "All other conditions other than the ones specified in this order will be in accordance with the government Order dated 13th April 2021 and additions/ clarifications already issued thereof by the State Government."

A new tweet of ANI said, "All groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops, shops related to farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals/orgs to be open only b/w 7 to 11 AM: Maharashtra Govt"

— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

As per Tuesday, India reported over 2.59 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in last 1 day that took the country's toll to over 15.3 million. Meanwhile, 1,761 deaths in the same time span accounted for the highest-ever single-day spike in terms of deaths due to the pathogen.

