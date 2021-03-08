Maharashtra COVID News: Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that a partial lockdown will likely be imposed in the city if "caseload is not brought under control in next eight to ten days".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is considering imposing a 'partial lockdown' in Mumbai amid a fresh spike in coronavirus cases across the state.

Speaking to The Times of India, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that a partial lockdown will likely be imposed in India's financial capital if "caseload is not brought under control in next eight to ten days".

Shaikh hinted that the state government can also increase "institutional quarantine" to control cases in Mumbai, adding that more steps need to be taken break the chain of the pathogen.

"Due to small houses, home isolation of patients does not serve the real purpose and results in other family members getting infected. It would be better to isolate patients again at institutional quarantine centres. Maharashtra the highest active cases in the country once again," Shaikh told The Times of India.

Mumbai, which was one of India's worst cities hit by COVID-19, was able to control the pathogen by the end of 2020. However, the case alarmingly started rising by the mid of February, following which the city administration advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

On Sunday, the city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while the Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections. Mumbai city's case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the state health department said.

Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a meet with state officials and discussed various aspects to tackle the rising number of cases.

Thackeray had earlier warned that the state government might impose a complete in Maharashtra if it fails to control the sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

"If people do not wear masks or follow health rules, then the district and police administration has a responsibility to strictly enforce these rules. They must take strict punitive and necessary action without showing any leniency," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma