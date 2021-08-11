As of present, hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate till 4 pm only.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra government on Wednesday released a set of restrictions which were put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Maharashtra Government will now allow the operation of hotels and restaurants till 10 pm in the state. As of present, hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate till 4 pm only.

Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were also issued by the state government later, according to which these relaxations will be put into place from August 15 onwards.

- One must be fully vaccinated in order to travel in the local trains. Those found travelling without vaccines will be fined with INR 500.

- All shops are now allowed to open and function till 10 pm.

- Maharashtra government offices are now allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity.

- Restaurants can now operate till 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

- The people allowed in marriages have been capped at 200 people if the ceremonies are performed in open settings. The enclosed halls can function with 50 per cent capacity.

In rural areas of Maharashtra, physical classes for students of fifth to seventh standard will resume for August 17. Whereas those for Classes 8 to 12 will also begin from August 17. All teachers and school staff need to be fully vaccinated before the opening of schools. The schools have also been asked to make sure that there remain proper arrangements for sanitisation and hand wash.

Earlier, state government had excluded the shopping complexes, cinema halls, theatres and religious places and religious gathering from the set of relaxations which were introduced last week.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,609 fresh COVID-19 cases and 137 fatalities due to COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, the recovery rate across the state of Maharashtra currently stands at 96.8 per cent whereas the fatality rate currently stands at 2.01 per cent.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma