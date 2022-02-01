Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Monday night further relaxed the coronavirus-induced curbs across the state with a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. As per the latest guidelines, spas, swimming pools and amusement parks can reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

"Controlling authorities of these activities should impose reasonable restrictions on the number of people to be allowed in such activities at any time in view of Covid 19 pandemic," the state government said in its order.

Know what is allowed and what is not as the Maharashtra government eases COVID-19 curbs:

- Swimming pools and water parks can operate with 50 per cent capacity.

- Spas and amusement parks have also been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

- Beaches, gardens and parks can also reopen but local authorities will issue the guidelines.

- Restaurants and theatres would also continue to operate. In bhajans, cultural and folk entertainment programmes, only 50 per cent people would be allowed.

- In marriages and wedding functions, 200 people or guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls would be allowed.

- For last rites and funerals, now there is no limit on the number of attendees.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit COVID-19 state in India but has been witnessing a decline in cases. On Monday, it reported 15,140 fresh cases 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities, including 26 in the Mumbai region, said the state health department.

The new additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said. The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 73,67,259 after 35,453 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,07,350 active cases.

With 91 new Omicron cases being detected on Monday in Maharashtra, the tally of such infections went up to 3,221. Out of these cases, 1,682 patients have recovered so far, the health department said.

