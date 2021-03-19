Maharashtra Coronavirus Restrictions: In a statement, the BMC has said that a designated team will be set up at the entrance of all malls in shopping centres in the city to conduct antigen-tests.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With a spike in coronavirus cases across India's financial capital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that it will be mandatory for citizens in Mumbai to undergo antigen tests or carry a negative COVID-19 report for visiting malls and shopping centres in the city.

In a statement, the BMC has said that a designated team will be set up at the entrance of all malls in shopping centres in the city. It also said that antigen tests will also be conducted at all railway stations, bus stops and crowded market places across the city.

"From March 22, it will be mandatory for all malls to have the swab collection facility. A team will be designated at the entrance for this very purpose. The details are being worked out," Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani was quoted by an English news channel as saying.

'Thinking of imposing night curfew'

While coronavirus cases are rising across the city, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the city and considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Mumbai Mayor also said that all Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites," she said.

"Maharashtra chief minister has already given an ultimatum to the people of the state whether they want a lockdown to be imposed or not. The onus is on public now," she added.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected cities in India by the coronavirus pandemic, has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, forcing the authorities to reimpose restrictions in the city.

On Thursday, officials said that the city recorded its highest-ever one-day spike of 2,877 new coronavirus cases which took the tally of cases in the city to 3.52 lakh. With eight fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital increased to 11,555.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.51 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the average doubling rate of cases has gone down to 136 days from 417 days.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan