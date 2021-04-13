Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: Urging people to take all necessary precautions, Thackeray said that the new restrictions will begin in the state from 8 pm on Wednesday.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced the new COVID-19 guidelines in the state amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases over the last few days. Urging people to take all necessary precautions, Thackeray said that the new restrictions will begin in the state from 8 pm on Wednesday.

Announcing that Section-144 CrCP will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place, Thackeray said that the "war against coronavirus has begun once again". He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give relaxations in GST and urged the central government to supply more oxygen for coronavirus patients in the state by using Indian Air Force (IAF) planes.

"Maharashta has recorded more than 60,000 cases today. It's very serious situation. The Covid-19 situation was quite controlled till December-January. Pressure on us now. We are facing oxygen shortage. I am trying to get everyone on board," he said.

Following are the detailed guidelines issued by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid spike in coronavirus cases:

* Section-144 CrCP to be imposed across state.

* Non-essential movements banned for next 15 days.

* All establishments, public places, activities and services will remain closed from Wednesday 8 pm.

* Maharashtra government to provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place.

* Shooting for films, serial and advertisments will stay closed.

* All shops, malls,shopping centres not performing essential services to remain closed.

* Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain shut till May 1.

* All places of worship, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain closed till May 1.

* Only essential services and activities will continue.

* Services and activities mentioned in the essential service category below are exempted from 7 am to 8 pm:

-- Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries and confectionaries will stay open

-- Veterinary services and animal care shelter and pet food shops will remain open

-- Cold storage and warehousing services will stay open

-- Public transport to continue

-- Pre-monsoon activities will continue

-- All public services will stay available

-- Services designated by RBI as essential will continue

-- All offices of SEBI recognised as market infrastructure institutions will continue

-- Services required for maintenance of telecom services

-- Transport of Goods, water supply services will continue

-- Agriculture related activities and all allied activities will continue

-- E-Commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services)

-- Accredited Media

-- Petrol Pumps and Petroleum related products; including offshore / onshore production

-- All cargo services

-- Data Centers/ Cloud Services/ IT services supporting critical infrastructure and services

-- Government and Private Security Services

-- Electric and gas supply services

-- ATMs, psotal services, ports and related activities

-- Custom House Agents/ Licensed Multi Modal Transport Operators associated with movement of vaccines/ lifesaving drugs/ pharmaceutical products

-- Units producing raw material/ packaging material for any essential services

-- Units that are engaged in production of materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as for organisations

-- Any Services designated as essential services by local disaster management authority

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma