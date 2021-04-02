Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: Urging people to follow all necessary COVID-19 norms, Thackeray said the state government will impose strict restrictions in affected areas to control the spread of the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray on Friday addressed the media and said that a possibility of another lockdown cannot be ruled out as cases have been rising alarmingly. Urging people to follow all necessary COVID-19 norms, Thackeray said the state government will impose strict restrictions in affected areas to control the spread of the infection.

Thackeray has also held several meeting with state officials and have asked them to prepare for another lockdown as appropriate COVID behaviour is not being followed which has led to the rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra.

Here are the highlights from Uddhav Thackeray's address:

8:57 pm: There could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure if the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, says Uddhav Thackeray.

8:51 pm: Till now, we have administered 65 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses incl 3 lakh vaccine doses yesterday. Even after vaccination, some people are getting infected because they stop wearing masks, says Uddhav Thackeray.

8:47 pm: In the coming days, we aim to conduct 2.5 lakh RT-PCR tests daily, says Uddhav Thackeray.

8:43 pm: Cannot rule out the possibility of another lockdown, says Uddhav Thackeray.

8:41 pm: I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent, says Uddhav Thackeray.

8:40 pm: Since March, situation has turned alarming, says Uddhav Thackeray.

8:35 pm: Here to find a solution, says Thackeray amid rise in cases

8:34 pm: CM Thackeray addresses media.

8:30 pm: Just In: Mumbai reports 8,832 new COVID-19, 5352 discharges and 20 deaths.

Total cases: 4,32,192

Total discharges: 3,61,043

Active cases: 58,455

Total deaths: 11,724

8:19 am: Notably, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier said that a decision regarding imposing a lockdown would be taken after April 2.

8:18 am: Thackeray had earlier held a meet with state officials and asked them to prepare for another lockdown as appropriate COVID behaviour is not being followed.

8:15 am: It is expected that Thackeray will today announce strict curbs in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and Pune, as coronavirus cases have been rising alarmingly in the state.

8:10 pm: Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray will address the media today 8.30 pm.

