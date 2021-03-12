Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: While a night curfew was imposed in Pune, a complete lockdown has been imposed in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra in wake of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, the local administration in Pune on Friday imposed a night curfew in the district from 11 pm to 6 am and announced that all schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till March 31.

The district administration also announced that all malls, theatres, hotels, restaurants, bars and gardens will remain shut in Pune from 10 pm to 6 am and can only operate with 50 per cent capacity.

While a night curfew was imposed in Pune, a complete lockdown has been imposed in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra in wake of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

"Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 am up to Monday morning 6 am. We appeal to the people of Parbhani and other neighbouring districts, to cooperate, news agency ANI quoted Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik as saying.

Maharashtra, which is India's worst affected state by COVID-19, has been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases since February, forcing the local administration in several districts to reimpose partial lockdown and night curfew in the state.

Amid this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hinted that the state government might reimpose a lockdown in some places of Maharashtra to control the spread of coronavirus.

Though Thackeray said that he is not in a mood of reimposing a lockdown, reimposing the restrictions can only be the way to break the chain of COVID-19.

"In a few days, we may have to lockdown some places. We may have to start from scratch but still the situation has not gone out of control. At some places, stringent lockdown will be imposed, decision soon," he said.

