New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The authorities have started to reimpose restrictive measures in some parts of Maharashtra as the state continues to witness an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra, during the last 24 hours, recorded 14,317 fresh cases of COVID-19, which is not only the highest so far in 2021, but also since October 7 last year.

Not only Mumbai, Pune and Thane but several cities and towns in Maharashtra, including Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, have been witnessing a spike in cases. On February 21, Maharashtra had crossed the 21 lakh-mark of COVID-19 cases. Exactly a month before that (on January 21), there were 20,00,878 cases in the state and it took only a month to add another one lakh cases after that. However, another one lakh cases were added in merely 13 days (after February 21), which shows the increased speed of the infection spread. On March 6, the state's caseload reached 22,08,586 and in the last six days (till Thursday evening), the state added 57,788 cases to the tally.

According to the Union Health Ministry, out of 10 districts with the highest number of COVID-19 active cases in the country, eight are from Maharashtra. Lockdown or restrictions have been imposed in several cities or districts in the state in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra districts where partial lockdowns or night curfews have been reimposed:

Nanded

Several restrictions will come into force in the Nanded district of Maharashtra from March 12 with the intention of curbing the spread of coronavirus infection. As per the order, shops will be operational from 7 am to 7 pm only. No weekly markets will be allowed in the district between March 12 and 21 and coaching classes shall remain closed during this period. Hotels shall function from 7 am to 8 pm at 50 per cent of their seating capacity. Gyms, playgrounds and swimming pools will remain functional for practice, but competitions are not allowed to be held there between March 12 and 21. Social, religious and political programmes will not be allowed to be held during this period.

Pune

The Pune district administration on Friday imposed a night curfew in the district from 11 pm to 6 am. Aprt from it, schools and colleges will remain closed till March 31, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function till 10 pm, and food deliveries will be permitted till 11 pm. Hotels and restaurants will have to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity, and operators have been asked to put up a board displaying the number of patrons in the premises at any given time. Citizens will not be permitted to wander on city roads unnecessarily between 11 pm and 6 am. Apart from this, only 50 persons will be permitted to gather at weddings, funerals and political and other social events and stringent action will be taken by the police in case of violations. All public gardens and parks in Pune city will remain closed in the evenings, while they will be kept open in the mornings for "serious" morning walkers, he said. Malls and multiplexes will be allowed to operate till 11 pm.

Mumbai

The Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tightened the norms for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the city and said that a police case will be lodged against the violators of COVID norms. The BMC said that any residential building will be sealed for any movement if more than 5 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus, while for buildings with less than 5 patients of COVID-19, only floors which have positive COVID-19 patients will be sealed for movement. The buildings, with more than 5 COVID-19 cases will also have to declare flats with coronavirus patients on notice boards. Those who violate home quarantine norms will be compulsorily shifted to institutional quarantine.

Parbhani

A complete lockdown has been imposed in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra in wake of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. "Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 am up to Monday morning 6 am", Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said.

Nashik

The Nashik district administration imposed restrictions from March 9 in wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the district. Places of worship will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm and remain closed during weekends. Schools, colleges and coaching classes in Nashik, Malegaon, Niphad and Nandgaon will remain closed from March 10 till further orders, though classes for standards X and XII will continue due to upcoming board exams. Marriage functions that had got permission earlier will be allowed to take place till March 15 after which no new nod would be given. As per the order, all shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am, while permit rooms will operate at 50 per cent capacity and down shutters at 9 pm.

Aurangabad

Aurangabad administration has imposed a "partial lockdown" between March 11 and April 4 during which markets, malls and cinema halls shall remain shut during the weekends. Heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora and other tourist spots in the district will also remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

Thane

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday imposed a lockdown at 16 hotspot areas from today till March 31. Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the Maharashtra government. The decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days. The order said that all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

Nagpur

The Maharashtra government has imposed a weeklong lockdown in the state's Nagpur district from 15 to 21 March owing to the spike in novel coronavirus cases. However, essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open. Liquor will be sold online only during the lockdown period.

Amravati

Weekend lockdown will begin at Amravati and Akola from 8 pm on Saturday and will go on till 7 am on Monday. This is to check overcrowding at market places during this weekend. Apart from emergency services, everything else will remain closed. The lockdown order is only for this weekend as the authorities will take the next steps after seeing the Covid-19 situation next week.

Yavatmal

A 10-day lockdown has already started from Thursday night. Around 500 tests will be conducted per day in Yavatmal, Pandharkawada and Pusa. Schools and colleges will remain closed until further notice. No religious functions will be allowed and weddings can be held only with 50 guests.

Jalna

In Jalna district, the District Collector has ordered that Weekly markets to remain closed till further notice. Rapid Antigen test of all vegetable, fruit & newspaper vendors to be conducted periodically. All school, colleges and coaching institutes to remain closed till 31st March. Social gatherings with more than 50 persons prohibited. Strict action against people not adhering to covid rules.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan