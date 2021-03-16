Maharashtra Coronavirus Restrictions: In wake of the surge in cases, the Maharashtra government has announced stricter norms for the functioning of several services including hotels, restaurants and offices in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra continue to witness an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases as the state has reported over 15,000 fresh infections on Monday taking the cumulative COVID-19 caseload in the state to 23,29,464, while 48 fatalities took the death toll to 52,909. There are 1,30,547 active cases in the state. The recovery rate is 92.07 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.27 per cent.

In wake of the surge in cases, the Maharashtra government has announced stricter norms for the functioning of several services including hotels, restaurants and offices in the state. Meanwhile, several district administrations have already imposed night curfews and partial lockdowns in their respective regions to curb the spread of the deadly pathogen. According to the Union Health Ministry, 8 out 10 worst-affected districts in the country are from Maharashtra.

Here are the new rules and regulations set by the Maharashtra government to curb the spread of coronavirus:

- Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services in Maharashtra will function at 50 per cent capacity till March 31. Violation of norms will result in the shutting down of the establishment as long as the Central government's notification of the COVID-19 pandemic as a "disaster" is in force

- Nobody will be allowed inside these establishments without wearing a mask and a temperature check. Establishments (cinema halls, hotels, offices) will ensure they have enough personnel to enforce the mask rule as well as physical distancing by all visitors. These restrictions will be applicable to shopping malls too.

- The 50 per cent capacity rule will not apply to offices dealing with health and other essential services. As far as possible, employees should be asked to work from home.

- No social, cultural, religious gatherings will be allowed, while not more than 50 people will be allowed to be present at weddings. Action will be taken against the owners of premises (such as wedding halls) if these norms are violated.

- For the last rites of a person, not more than 20 people will be allowed to be present. In the case of home isolation, the patient must inform local authorities about the medical professional under whose supervision he or she is. A board will be put up on the door for 14 days indicating the presence of a COVID-19 patient at the location.

- Patients will be stamped "home quarantine" on the hand. If patients violate these norms, they will be shifted to covid care centres.

- Management bodies of all religious places have been asked to decide and declare the maximum number of visitors per hour they will allow, depending on the availability of space for movement and gathering with proper distancing.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan