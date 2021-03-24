Maharashtra Coronavirus Restrictions: This comes on the day when Maharashtra reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that a lockdown will be imposed in the Beed district of the state from March 26 till April 4.

This comes on the day when Maharashtra reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths. The daily death count was the highest since November 20 last year when 155 deaths had been reported. The caseload in the state rose to 25,33,026 and the death toll reached 53,589.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan