Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: The Maharashtra government had on April 22 imposed a lockdown-like curfew in the state till May 1 barring all activities except for essential services.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the state till June 1, 2021, to stem the growth of the COVID-19 cases there. As per the new order today, the Maharashtra government has now made a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 48 hours, mandatory for anyone entering the state through any means of transport.

"Milk collection, transport and processing may be allowed without restrictions through its retail sale be allowed subject to restrictions imposed on shops dealing with essential items or through home delivery," the new order read.

"Local DMA should keep special vigil over rural markets and APMCs and ensure Covid Appropriate Behaviour and in if finds any such place as difficult to manage and discipline to ensure non-spread of Covid epidemic, local DMA may decide on a case by case basis to shut these or may impose further restrictions," it states.

"Personnel engaged in Airport and Port services and needed for movement of cargo related to medicines or equipment needed for Covid management will be allowed to travel in local, mono and metro services," the order further stated.

"All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of "sensitive origin" will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state", the order said.

"In the case of cargo carriers, not more than two people will be allowed to travel in those vehicles. If the carriers are originating from outside Maharashtra, they will be allowed with a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state and will be valid for seven days", the order added.

The Maharashtra government had on April 5 imposed a lockdown-like curfew in the state, barring all activities except for essential services and restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC. The curbs were later extended till May 15 as no respite was witnessed from the cascading effect of COVID-19 in the state. The restrictions have now been extended for another fortnight.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. During the meet, all the lawmakers recommended the chief minister to extend the lockdown till May 31 as the COVID-19 graph in the state is not stable till now.

Maharashtra reported 46,781 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an uptick from 40,956 a day ago, and 816 deaths. The caseload increased to 52,26,710, while the death toll reached 78,007. On Tuesday Maharashtra had reported 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths and 71,966 recoveries. Of 816 fatalities, 387 had occurred in the past 48 hours, 193 last week and the rest even before that but were added to the tally on Wednesday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan